Trump to address Senate Republicans on Tuesday -Senator Barrasso
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 19, 2017 / 5:45 PM / 2 days ago

Trump to address Senate Republicans on Tuesday -Senator Barrasso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Senate Republicans at their weekly policy lunch next Tuesday, a member of the Senate’s Republican leadership said on Thursday.

“Our entire GOP conference looks forward to welcoming Pres. Trump to lunch to press our common agenda and speed a great American recovery,” Senator John Barrasso, the head of the Republican Policy Committee, said on Twitter in announcing the Oct. 24 meeting.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

