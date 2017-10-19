Trump to address Senate Republicans on Tuesday -Senator Barrasso

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Senate Republicans at their weekly policy lunch next Tuesday, a member of the Senate’s Republican leadership said on Thursday.

“Our entire GOP conference looks forward to welcoming Pres. Trump to lunch to press our common agenda and speed a great American recovery,” Senator John Barrasso, the head of the Republican Policy Committee, said on Twitter in announcing the Oct. 24 meeting.