#Markets News
November 29, 2017 / 7:11 PM / Updated a day ago

White House says does not expect U.S. government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that it does not expect the government to shut down next month, but has contingency plans in place if the U.S. Congress fails to reach a deal on funding the government by a Dec. 8 deadline.

“We are not anticipating a shutdown. We think that we’ll be able to work together. But the developments of the last 24 hours are discouraging,” White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters traveling with President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Roberta Rampton, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
