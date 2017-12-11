FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump to give speech on U.S. tax overhaul on Wednesday -White House
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 11, 2017 / 5:24 PM / Updated a day ago

Trump to give speech on U.S. tax overhaul on Wednesday -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver a speech on the plan to overhaul the nation’s tax code on Wednesday, the White House said on Monday.

“As we work with Congress to achieve historic tax cuts, the president plans to speak Wednesday to the American people on how tax reform will lead to a brighter future for them and their families,” said Lindsay Walters, the deputy press secretary. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.