Trump says considering tariffs, quotas on U.S. steel, aluminum imports

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is considering a range of options to address steel and aluminum imports that he said are unfairly hurting U.S. producers, including “tariffs and/or quotas.”

Trump made his comments during a meeting with a bipartisan group of U.S. senators and representatives - some who favored curbs on imports, others who cautioned him on the impact on U.S. manufacturers.

“What we’re talking about it tariffs and/or quotas,” Trump said to the group.

"Part of the options would be tariffs coming in. As they dump steel, they pay tariffs, substantial tariffs, which means the United States would actually make a lot of money.