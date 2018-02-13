FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 5:56 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Trump says considering tariffs, quotas on U.S. steel, aluminum imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is considering a range of options to address steel and aluminum imports that he said are unfairly hurting U.S. producers, including “tariffs and/or quotas.”

Trump made his comments during a meeting with a bipartisan group of U.S. senators and representatives - some who favored curbs on imports, others who cautioned him on the impact on U.S. manufacturers.

“What we’re talking about it tariffs and/or quotas,” Trump said to the group.

”Part of the options would be tariffs coming in. As they dump steel, they pay tariffs, substantial tariffs, which means the United States would actually make a lot of money. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Makini Brice, Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

