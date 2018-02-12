Trump to meet U.S. lawmakers Tuesday on trade, including steel and aluminum cases

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss trade matters, including the Commerce Department’s pending investigations on steel and aluminum imports, the White House said on Monday.

“The president will hear from bipartisan members of Congress across the spectrum of opinions on trade matters, including the pending (Section) 232 cases on steel and aluminum. This meeting is part of the president’s commitment to ensure fair and reciprocal trade policies that support the American worker and grow the American economy,” said White House spokeswoman Lindsey Walters.