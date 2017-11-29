Trump was wrong to retweet UK far-right group - British PM May's spokesman

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump was wrong to have posted anti-Islam videos on Twitter that had originally been published by a leader of Britain First, a fringe, far-right party, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

“It is wrong for the President to have done this,” the spokesman said.

”Britain First seeks to divide communities through their use of hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions. They cause anxiety to law-abiding people.

“British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far-right which is the antithesis of the values that this country represents: decency tolerance and respect.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)