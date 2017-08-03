FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump tells Mexico's Peña Nieto wall funds will "work out...somehow" -report
August 3, 2017 / 1:59 PM / in 2 months

Trump tells Mexico's Peña Nieto wall funds will “work out...somehow” -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Mexican President Peña Enrique Nieto earlier this year to stop publicly saying Mexico would not pay for a border wall and that funding would work out “somehow,” the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing transcripts of the January call.

The Post also reported details of another heated January phonecall that Trump had with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, during which the U.S. president characterized their conversation as “ridiculous.” (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

