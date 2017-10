ANKARA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday, Turkish foreign ministry sources said, amid a dispute between the two NATO allies over the detention of a U.S. consulate worker.

