March 6, 2018 / 1:50 PM / a day ago

FACTBOX-Near 250,000 still without power after U.S. mid-Atlantic storm

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. mid-Atlantic and northeastern utilities said
almost 250,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Tuesday after
a snow and ice storm battered the region with violent winds late last week.

    More than 2 million customers were first affected by the storm.
    The utilities expect to restore service to most of the affected customers
by later Tuesday but warned that those in the hardest hit areas may have to
wait a few more days, they said.
    New York’s Consolidated Edison Inc, one of the harder hit
utilities, said it had restored power to more than 111,000 of the 138,000
customers who lost service and expected to bring back the vast majority of
the rest by the end of Tuesday.
    Most of the current outages were in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania,
Massachusetts and Maryland.
    
    The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites:
        
 Power Company                       State/Provi    Out Now         Served 
                                         nce                     
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey                NJ             47,700     1,112,500 
 Avangrid - NYSEG                        NY             42,200       879,000 
 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania            PA, NY           29,400     2,023,300 
 Con Edison                              NY             27,700     3,323,500 
 Exelon - PECO                           PA             23,700     1,635,400 
 PPL - Pennsylvania                      PA             18,100     1,400,000 
 National Grid - Massachusetts           MA             15,500     1,319,100 
 Exelon - BGE                            MD             14,900     1,282,300 
 Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts      MA              6,800     1,157,200 
 Con Edison - Orange & Rockland        NY, NJ            4,200       299,000 
 Dominion                              NC, VA            3,800     2,591,800 
 Fortis - Central Hudson                 NY              3,800       298,100 
 Rappahannock Electric Co-op             VA              3,600       165,000 
 AEP - Appalachian Power             WV, VA, TN          2,200     1,040,300 
 National Grid - Rhode Island            RI              1,400       492,600 
 PPL - Kentucky                        KY, VA            1,100     1,086,000 
                                                                       
                                        Total          246,100         
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
