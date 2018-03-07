FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 1:12 PM / Updated a day ago

FACTBOX-Over 100,000 still without power after U.S. mid-Atlantic storm

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. mid-Atlantic and northeastern utilities said
over 100,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Wednesday
after a snow and ice storm battered the region with violent winds late
last week.
    In addition, a new snow storm in the region has caused further outages
and slowed restoration efforts following the damage caused last week.
    More than 2 million customers were affected in the U.S. Midwest,
Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast by last week's storm.
    The utilities said they expect to restore service to most of the
affected customers by the end of Wednesday but warned that those in the
hardest-hit areas may have to wait until later in the week.
    Most of the current outages were in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York
and Maryland.
    
    The following lists major outages according to the utilities'
websites:
        
 Power Company                    State/Provi     Out Now        Served 
                                      nce                      
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey             NJ              25,600     1,112,500
 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania         PA, NY            20,600     2,023,300
 Avangrid - NYSEG                     NY              12,700       879,000
 Exelon - PECO                        PA              11,800     1,635,400
 Con Edison                           NY               9,000     3,323,500
 Exelon - BGE                         MD               7,800     1,282,300
 PPL - Pennsylvania                   PA               7,100     1,400,000
 Con Edison - Orange & Rockland     NY, NJ             2,700       299,000
 AEP - Appalachian Power          WV, VA, TN           2,000     1,040,300
 PPL - Kentucky                     KY, VA             1,100     1,086,000
 Dominion                           NC, VA             1,000     2,591,800
                                                                    
                                     Total          101,400         
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Bernadette Baum)
