March 9, 2018 / 12:55 PM / a day ago

FACTBOX-Over 400,000 still without power after 2nd U.S. northeast storms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. mid-Atlantic and northeastern utilities said
over 400,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Friday, two
days after the second major snow and ice storm in a week battered the
region.
    The latest storm on Wednesday came as utilities had been working to
restore power to the remaining 100,000 or so customers left in the dark
from a tempest late last week.
    Between the two storms more than 3 million customers lost power in
the U.S. Midwest, Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
    The utilities expected to restore service to most of the affected
customers by the end of the week.
    Most of the current outages were in Massachusetts, New Jersey,
Connecticut and New York.
    For a graphic on the outages see - tmsnrt.rs/2Ffuuuv
    
    The following lists major outages according to the utilities'
websites:
        
 Power Company                       State/Pr    Out Now        Served 
                                      ovince                  
 National Grid - Massachusetts          MA          136,100     1,319,100
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey               NJ           77,700     1,112,500
 Eversource - Connecticut               CT           54,300     1,269,300
 Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts     MA           36,200     1,162,500
 PSEG - New Jersey                      NJ           30,100     2,268,100
 Con Edison - Orange & Rockland       NY, NJ         29,900       299,000
 Con Edison                             NY           13,100     3,323,500
 Avangrid - Central Maine               ME           12,800       612,700
 Avangrid - NYSEG                       NY           11,000       879,000
 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania           PA, NY         10,800     2,026,900
 Exelon - PECO                          PA            8,600     1,635,400
 Avangrid - United Illuminating         CT            5,400       334,000
 PSEG - Long Island                     NY            3,800     1,151,100
 Fortis - Central Hudson                NY            2,200       298,100
 National Grid - Rhode Island           RI            1,600       492,600
 NB Power                               NB            1,500       394,000
 Exelon - Atlantic City Electric        NJ            1,000       536,600
                                                                   
                                      Total         436,100        
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
