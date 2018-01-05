FACTBOX-Some 123,000 customers without power after snowstorm in Canada/U.S.

Jan 5 (Reuters) - East Coast Canadian and U.S. utilities said about 123,000 homes and businesses were still without power early Friday from the massive snow and ice storm that battered the Atlantic Coast on Wednesday and Thursday. That is down from the roughly 235,000 outages the storm caused as U.S. utilities restored services after the storm moved north overnight. Most of the current outages were in the Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec. In the United States, the biggest remaining outages were in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. The remnants of the giant storm were moving over the Canadian Maritimes and into the northern Atlantic Ocean. The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites, including some outages in Canada: Power Company State/Province Out Now Served Emera - Nova Scotia Power NS 85,100 500,000 NB Power NB 16,600 394,000 Hydro Quebec QC 5,100 4,290,800 AEP - Appalachian Power WV, VA, TN 3,400 1,039,100 Dominion NC, VA 2,700 2,591,800 FirstEnergy - Ohio OH 1,900 2,093,500 NextEra - FPL FL 1,300 4,945,500 PSEG - New Jersey NJ 1,200 2,268,100 Duke - Florida FL 1,000 1,800,000 Avangrid - NYSEG NY 800 879,000 AES - Dayton Power OH 700 520,000 Exelon - BGE MD 500 1,282,300 Fortis - Newfoundland Power NL 500 262,000 Exelon - Pepco MD, DC 400 866,000 Southern - Georgia Power GA 300 2,441,300 Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts MA 200 1,157,200 Con Edison NY 200 3,323,500 Scana - SCE SC 200 724,300 FirstEnergy - New Jersey NJ 200 1,112,500 Exelon - Atlantic City Electric NJ 200 536,600 Avangrid - Central Maine ME 200 612,700 Exelon - Delmarva DE, MD 100 516,300 Emera Maine ME 100 159,000 Hydro One ON 100 1,300,000 Total 123,000 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrew Hay)