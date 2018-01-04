FACTBOX-U.S. East Coast snowstorm knocks out power to 80,000 customers

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities along the East Coast said almost 80,000 homes and businesses were without power midday on Thursday from the massive snow and ice storm battering Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states. That is down from the 108,000 outages the storm has caused as utilities in the Southeast have restored some service after the storm moved north overnight. Most of the current outages are in Virginia, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Georgia and New York. The giant storm is currently located over coastal parts of New England, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, and utilities in those states have warned customers to expect outages. The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites, including some outages in Canada: Power Company State/Province Out Now Served Dominion NC, VA 33,800 2,591,800 Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 8,800 4,040,000 Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts MA 7,900 1,157,200 Southern - Georgia Power GA 5,300 2,441,300 Con Edison NY 3,400 3,323,500 PSEG - Long Island NY 2,700 1,146,900 NextEra - FPL FL 2,400 4,945,500 Exelon - Delmarva DE, MD 2,000 516,300 Avangrid - NYSEG NY 1,900 879,000 Con Edison - Orange & Rockland NY, NJ 1,500 299,000 Scana - SCE SC 1,300 724,300 FirstEnergy - New Jersey NJ 1,300 1,112,500 Duke - Florida FL 1,100 1,800,000 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania PA, NY 1,100 2,023,300 NB Power NB 1,100 394,000 AEP - Appalachian Power WV, VA, TN 1,000 1,039,100 Exelon - Atlantic City Electric NJ 700 536,600 National Grid - Massachusetts MA 600 1,319,100 PPL - Pennsylvania PA 300 1,400,000 AEP - Ohio OH 200 1,448,100 Exelon - PECO PA 200 1,635,400 PSEG - New Jersey NJ 200 2,268,100 Emera - Tampa Electric FL 100 425,000 FirstEnergy - Ohio OH 100 2,093,500 JEA FL 100 455,000 FirstEnergy - Maryland MD 100 269,800 Fortis - Central Hudson NY 100 298,100 Emera Maine ME 100 159,000 Avangrid - Central Maine ME 100 612,700 Hydro One ON 100 1,300,000 Hydro Quebec QC 100 3,800,000 Total 79,700 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay and Lisa Shumaker)