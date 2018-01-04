FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-U.S. East Coast snowstorm knocks out power to 80,000 customers
January 4, 2018 / 1:32 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

FACTBOX-U.S. East Coast snowstorm knocks out power to 80,000 customers

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. utilities along the East Coast said almost 80,000 homes and
businesses were without power midday on Thursday from the massive snow and ice storm battering
Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states.
    That is down from the 108,000 outages the storm has caused as utilities in the Southeast
have restored some service after the storm moved north overnight.
    Most of the current outages are in Virginia, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Georgia and New
York.
    The giant storm is currently located over coastal parts of New England, New York, New
Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, and utilities in those states have warned
customers to expect outages.
    
    The following lists major outages according to the utilities' websites, including some
outages in Canada:
    
    
 Power Company                        State/Province         Out Now       Served 
 Dominion                                 NC, VA               33,800      2,591,800 
 Duke - Carolinas                         NC, SC                8,800      4,040,000 
 Eversource - Eastern Massachusetts         MA                  7,900      1,157,200 
 Southern - Georgia Power                   GA                  5,300      2,441,300 
 Con Edison                                 NY                  3,400      3,323,500 
 PSEG - Long Island                         NY                  2,700      1,146,900 
 NextEra - FPL                              FL                  2,400      4,945,500 
 Exelon - Delmarva                        DE, MD                2,000        516,300 
 Avangrid - NYSEG                           NY                  1,900        879,000 
 Con Edison - Orange & Rockland           NY, NJ                1,500        299,000 
 Scana - SCE                                SC                  1,300        724,300 
 FirstEnergy - New Jersey                   NJ                  1,300      1,112,500 
 Duke - Florida                             FL                  1,100      1,800,000 
 FirstEnergy - Pennsylvania               PA, NY                1,100      2,023,300 
 NB Power                                   NB                  1,100        394,000 
 AEP - Appalachian Power                WV, VA, TN              1,000      1,039,100 
 Exelon - Atlantic City Electric            NJ                    700        536,600 
 National Grid - Massachusetts              MA                    600      1,319,100 
 PPL - Pennsylvania                         PA                    300      1,400,000 
 AEP - Ohio                                 OH                    200      1,448,100 
 Exelon - PECO                              PA                    200      1,635,400 
 PSEG - New Jersey                          NJ                    200      2,268,100 
 Emera - Tampa Electric                     FL                    100        425,000 
 FirstEnergy - Ohio                         OH                    100      2,093,500 
 JEA                                        FL                    100        455,000 
 FirstEnergy - Maryland                     MD                    100        269,800 
 Fortis - Central Hudson                    NY                    100        298,100 
 Emera Maine                                ME                    100        159,000 
 Avangrid - Central Maine                   ME                    100        612,700 
 Hydro One                                  ON                    100      1,300,000 
 Hydro Quebec                               QC                    100      3,800,000 
                                                                                     
                                          Total                79,700                
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
