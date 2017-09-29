FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says WTO appeal ruling could be blocked - trade sources
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 29, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 19 days ago

U.S. says WTO appeal ruling could be blocked - trade sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The United States surprised a meeting of the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement body on Friday by saying that, as adoption of a recent appeal ruling had not been subject to the usual “consensus” principle, any country could block it, trade sources said.

A U.S. representative told the meeting that appeals rulings needed to be backed by three judges. It argued that, in the recent case, the fact that two judges had already left the job by the time the report came out meant the report was not official unless all WTO members at the meeting recognised it as such, the sources said.

The U.S. move was seen as an attempt to gain leverage in its bid to reform the dispute settlement system, but could potentially be used to block any appeal ruling without the full complement of judges, the sources said.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.