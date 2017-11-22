FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. companies battle a rash of high-profile data breaches
November 22, 2017 / 4:59 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. companies battle a rash of high-profile data breaches

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

 (Adds Brooks Brothers)
    Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. companies are reeling from several high-profile data breaches that
have exposed millions of consumers' sensitive personal information, leading to regulatory probes
and prompting the companies to invest heavily to secure their networks.
    These include a massive data breach at credit reporting firm Equifax Inc announced
in September and Yahoo in October tripling its earlier estimate of a 2013 hack to include all
its 3 billion accounts. 
    Following is a list of major data breaches reported since the start of the year:
 Disclosure Date   Name of the company       Details                    Link
 Nov. 21           Uber Technologies Inc     The ride-hailing company   reut.rs/2jLDONR
                                             said two hackers accessed              
                                             personal data of its 57    
                                             million customers and      
                                             drivers in late-2016.      
 Nov. 14           Forever 21                The fashion retailer said  reut.rs/2A5KACd
                                             there had been                          
                                             unauthorized access to     
                                             data from payment cards    
                                             used at certain of its     
                                             stores.                    
 Oct. 12           Hyatt Hotels Corp         The hotel chain            reut.rs/2A43oBA
                                             discovered unauthorized                
                                             access to payment card     
                                             information at 41          
                                             properties in 11           
                                             countries between March    
                                             18 and July 2.             
 Oct. 4            Sonic Corp                The fast-food chain        reut.rs/2jLW0qy
                                             operator said a malware                 
                                             attack at some of its      
                                             drive-in outlets may have  
                                             allowed hackers to access  
                                             customers' debit and       
                                             credit card information.   
 Sept. 28          Whole Foods Market        The upscale grocer said    reut.rs/2x8UHCX
                                             payment card information               
                                             were stolen from           
                                             taprooms, restaurants and  
                                             other venues located       
                                             within some of its         
                                             stores.                    
 Sept. 25          Deloitte                  Global accounting firm     reut.rs/2mPVAQS
                                             Deloitte said attackers                 
                                             accessed data from the     
                                             company's email platform.  
 Sept. 7           Equifax Inc               Personal details of 145.5  reut.rs/2wO7r5V
                                             million U.S. consumers                 
                                             were accessed by hackers   
                                             between mid-May and July,  
                                             in what could be one of    
                                             the largest data breaches  
                                             in the United States.      
 May 26            Chipotle Mexican Grill    Hackers accessed           bit.ly/2hLtD7H
                   Inc                       customers' card data,                             
                                             including number,          
                                             expiration date and        
                                             internal verification      
                                             codes, from payment        
                                             systems at some of its     
                                             restaurants between March  
                                             24 and April 18.           
 May 12            Brooks Brothers Group     U.S. clothing company      reut.rs/2iHRWUZ
                   Inc                       said payment card                       
                                             information of certain     
                                             customers were             
                                             compromised at some of     
                                             its retail locations in    
                                             the United States and      
                                             Puerto Rico over 11        
                                             months until March.        
 
 (Reporting by Roopal Verma and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru)

