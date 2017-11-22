FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Usiminas eyes steel price hike for automakers -CEO
#Auto Manufacturing
November 22, 2017 / 1:14 PM / a day ago

Brazil's Usiminas eyes steel price hike for automakers -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas Siderugicas de Minas Gerais SA is currently discussing a 25 percent steel price hike with automakers and hopes to conclude talks by the end of December, Chief Executive Sergio Leite said on Wednesday.

Speaking to analysts and investors, Leite added that the company, known as Usiminas, may discuss resuming production at a plant in the city of Cubatão if 2018 economic growth in Brazil shows signs of surpassing 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Alberto Alegiri Jr.; Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

