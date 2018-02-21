Pratt may revert to previous engine seal for A320neo -sources

BERLIN/PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Engine maker Pratt & Whitney is likely to return to a previous seal as a way of temporarily dealing with the latest issues on the geared turbofan engine for the Airbus A320neo, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Some A320neo jets were grounded this month and deliveries were halted after problems arose in January and safety authorities warned of the risk of inflight engine shutdown.

Pratt, part of United Technologies Corp, has said the latest problems stem from an engineering change the company made last summer to the “knife-edge seal” in the high-pressure compressor near the rear of the engine.

The people said the most likely option for now was a return to the old seal, which was removed over durability issues.

An Airbus spokesman referred technical questions to Pratt. The U.S. company was not immediately available for comment.

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said last week that deliveries to customers should resume in April. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton)