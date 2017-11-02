UTC unit recalls 40 million fire extinguishers in US, Canada

Nov 2 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp’s Kidde unit is recalling more than 40 million fire extinguishers mainly in the United States, a U.S. consumer safety agency said on Thursday, following reports that they failed to work and caused one death in 2014.

Kidde, a safety products maker, will recall 37.8 million fire extinguishers in the United States and 2.7 million in Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

The fire extinguishers could become clogged or need excessive force to discharge, and as a result, can fail to activate during an emergency, the CPSC said.

There have been 391 reports of failed or limited activation of the fire extinguishers, including 16 injuries and the death from 2014, that was the result of a car crash, the agency added.

The recall includes 134 models of Kidde plastic handle fire extinguishers made between 1973 and August 2017, including models that were previously recalled in 2009 and 2015.

Eight models of Kidde’s push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers made between 1995 and September 2017 are also being recalled. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)