TASHKENT, July 28 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan will scrap from Aug. 1 a rule that exporters must convert 25 percent of their foreign-currency revenues from exports into the Uzbek currency som, the Uzbek president's office said on Friday.

The presidency said in a statement that the move was aimed at stimulating export activity as well as liberalising the currency market. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Alexander Winning in Moscow; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)