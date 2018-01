LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - The deal statistics for VakifBank are as follows:

Issue: Vakifbank US$650m 5.75% Jan 2023 5yr at MS+335.6 / T+342.3 / 99.572 / 5.85% Pricing date: Jan 23 2018 Ratings: Ba1/-/BB+ Leads: ENBD/1ADB/GS/SG/StCh/Uni Pricing steps: 6% area, 5.85%/5.9%, 5.85% Book size: >US$1.4bn, 174 acs NIP: 10bp Distribution: Eur 46%, N.Amer 44%, ME 9%, RoW 1%. FM 80%, Bks/PB 13%, Ins/PF 4%, Other 3%.