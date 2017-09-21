REFILE-Fire disrupts Vale Fertilizantes plant in Brazil

(In first paragraph, corrects day)

BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A fire disrupted operations at a Vale Fertilizantes plant in Brazil’s southeastern state of Minas Gerais on Thursday, the company said.

The fire occurred at a water cooling tower for a plant producing sulfuric acid in its Uberaba facility around noon and was under control within an hour, a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

No employees were hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation, she said.

Photos and video seen by Reuters showed billowing black smoke and fire covering a large section of the structure.

Brazilian regulators approved Mosaic's purchase of Vale Fertilizantes in August in a deal that makes miner Vale SA the largest shareholder in the U.S-based firm.