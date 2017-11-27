FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Vale says Nacala logistics corridor gets $2.7 bln funding
November 27, 2017

Brazil's Vale says Nacala logistics corridor gets $2.7 bln funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Miner Vale SA and its partner, Japan’s Mitsui & Co Ltd have signed a $2.73-billion project finance deal for the Nacala logistics corridor, a railway system connecting the Moatize coal mine to the Nacala port in Mozambique.

In a securities filing on Monday, Vale said the deal included a loan of $1.03 billion from Japan Bank for International Cooperation and another $1 billion from a syndicate of financial institutions. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
