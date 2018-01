SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Vale will conclude the sale of a fertilizer unit to the Mosaic Company with adjustments on Jan. 8, the Brazilian miner said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Vale said it will retain control of the TIPLAM port terminal, an asset which was originally included in the deal, and will receive $1.15 billion plus 34.2 million shares in Mosaic Co, equivalent to 8.9 percent of its total share capital, when the deal closes. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)