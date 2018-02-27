FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
February 27, 2018 / 10:31 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Brazil's Vale misses profit estimates for 4th quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale SA posted net income that missed estimates in the fourth quarter of last year, the world’s largest iron ore producer said on Tuesday.

Vale said in a securities filing that net income totaled $771 million, compared with an average consensus estimate of $2.537 billion. The company had posted $525 million in profit during the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) hit $4.109 billion, above a consensus estimate of $3.865 billion compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.