Vale reaches mininum threshold for voluntary share conversion

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA has reached a mininum threshold set for a proposed voluntary share conversion, after about 72 percent of current shareholders agreed to swap their preferred stock into common shares.

In a Thursday securities filing, Vale said a total 1.421 billion preferred shares -- which comprise company stock traded in Brazil and the United States -- joined the plan. The company had set a minimum 54.09 percent threshold to approve the share conversion. The results are preliminary, and a definitive outcome of the share conversion will only be known late on Friday, the filing said.

Management plans to discuss the matter at several conference calls on Aug. 14.