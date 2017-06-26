FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
REFILE-Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares 6.3 pct stake in Valeant
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 26, 2017 / 8:50 PM / a month ago

REFILE-Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares 6.3 pct stake in Valeant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

June 26 (Reuters) - New York-based hedge fund Paulson & Co on Monday reported a 6.3 percent stake in Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc,.

Paulson, who is Valeant's biggest stakeholder, had a 5.68 percent stake in the company as of March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data. (bit.ly/2rUDJGQ)

Last week, billionaire investor John Paulson, joined the ailing drug company's board as it restructures to repay debt.

Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.