REFILE-Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares 6.3 pct stake in Valeant

June 26 (Reuters) - New York-based hedge fund Paulson & Co on Monday reported a 6.3 percent stake in Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc,.

Paulson, who is Valeant's biggest stakeholder, had a 5.68 percent stake in the company as of March 31, according to Thomson Reuters data. (bit.ly/2rUDJGQ)

Last week, billionaire investor John Paulson, joined the ailing drug company's board as it restructures to repay debt.