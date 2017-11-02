Valiant Bank names leads for debut CHF covered roadshow

LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - Valiant Bank AG has mandated BNP Paribas (Co-Arranger of the Programme together with Valiant Bank AG) and Zuercher Kantonalbank as Joint Lead Managers for its inaugural Covered Bond transaction and will hold a series of Fixed Income investor meetings in Switzerland from Nov. 13th until Nov. 14th. Valiant Bank AG’s inaugural contractual Covered Bond issue in Swiss francs, expected to be rated Aaa by Moody’s, may follow subject to market conditions. The transaction will be issued under Valiant Bank AG’s CHF 5bn contractual Covered Bond Programme, which is governed by Swiss law. (Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets)