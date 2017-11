Oct 31 (Reuters) - Fund manager VAM Global Management Co said on Tuesday it had promoted David Cockerton to group development director from senior adviser.

Cockerton, who joined VAM earlier this year, has more than 20 years of industry experience and has previously served at insurance company Zurich.

He will now report to VAM group sales and marketing director, David Macdonald. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)