July 24 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group, the world's largest mutual fund manager, on Monday appointed BlackRock Inc's Juan Manuel Hernandez to spearhead its business in Mexico.

Hernandez headed the institutional sales division at BlackRock Mexico. He was also the head of sales for iShares Mexico. reut.rs/2eHZIPi (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)