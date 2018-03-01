Varo expands its German retail business through acquisitions

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) -
* Varo Energy B.V. said it acquired Gerber Energie GmbH, a heating oil and diesel marketer, as well as five automated retail sites from Wengel&Dettelbacher GmbH
* Varo said the acquisitions“will contribute to growing synergies between refining and storage, by optimising margins”
* The deal is expected to close at the end of the first quarter 2018
* Financial details were not disclosed
* Varo shareholders include private investment firm Reggeborgh, Carlyle International Energy Partners and commodities trader Vitol (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Jason Neely)