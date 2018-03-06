Vattenfall in French wind bid with Caisse des Depots and WPD Power

STOCKHOLM, March 6 (Reuters) - Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall said on Tuesday it is teaming up with France’s Caisse des Depots and Germany’s WPD Power to bid in a French offshore wind tender.

Vattenfall, which has wind operations in Sweden, Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany, last month unveiled a 46 billion crown ($5.6 billion) investment plan for 2018-2019, of which 13 billion was earmarked for wind power.

The utility, which generates most of its electricity from nuclear power, sold its lignite power operations in Germany in 2016 and said it would focus investment on renewables.

Ten companies had been selected for the Dunkirk wind project, rated at 250-750 MW, and the tender winner would be announced during the second half of 2018, Vattenfall said.

“The bids will ultimately be judged on three criteria: price, the optimisation of the wind power zone and consideration for the environment,” it said in a statement.

Vattenfall has spent recent years cutting costs in the wake of a financially disastrous expansion beyond its Nordic home market that resulted in huge writedowns. ($1 = 8.2593 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm editing by Niklas Pollard and Alexander Smith)