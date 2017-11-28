Vattenfall places large offshore wind power order with Siemens Gamesa

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sweden’s state-owned Vattenfall has sealed an offshore wind turbine deal with Siemens Gamesa involving 113 turbines to be delivered for installation at three Danish projects with a total power capacity of 950 megawatt (MW), it said on Tuesday.

The order had recently been agreed and marked one of the single largest investments in renewable energy made by Vattenfall, it said.

Vattenfall said the overall investment into the three projects totalled 1.7 billion euros ($2.0 billion) but did not specify the cost of the Siemens Gamesa order alone.

The three wind parks are expected to be coming on stream by 2022. ($1 = 0.8401 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Ludwig Burger)