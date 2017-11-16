Indian state committee recommends expansion of Vedanta's alumina refinery

NEW DELHI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - An Indian state committee on Thursday recommended the expansion of Vedanta Ltd’s Lanjigarh Alumina refinery from 1 million tonnes to 6 million tonnes, an investment that would cost the company 64.83 billion Indian rupees ($993 million).

The mining and energy group, which produces iron ore, copper, aluminium, zinc and oil, has sought over 1,600 acres of land for the expansion of the refinery located in the south eastern state of Odisha.

The project will now require final nod from a “high level clearance authority” chaired by the chief minister, the state government said in a statement, adding it had also recommended an increase in the capacity of the company’s captive power plant from 90 megawatts (MW) to 340 MW.