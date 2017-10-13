FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambian villagers can sue Vedanta in the UK-London's Court of Appeal
October 13, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 8 days ago

Zambian villagers can sue Vedanta in the UK-London's Court of Appeal

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nearly 2,000 Zambian villagers can pursue a claim for damages in English courts for environmental pollution after London’s Court of Appeal on Friday rejected an appeal by diversified miner Vedanta.

Vedanta Resources and its Zambian subsidiary Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) had appealed against a ruling in May last year when a High Court judge decided the claim could proceed on behalf of 1,826 Zambian villagers.

The companies had argued the claims could be brought in Zambia. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Kate Holton)

