Fund started by ex-Corvex, Trian managers shutting down

June 15 (Reuters) - Venetus Partners LP managing partner Nick Graziano wrote to investors on Thursday that he will be shutting down his activist hedge fund, following a "very difficult decision" to step away from the markets for a period of time.

Graziano, a former partner at Corvex Management LP, wrote that funds Venetus Partners Master Fund LP and Venetus SPV Master I LP would wind down. He added that his firm had solid returns since inception, and the reasons for shutting the funds were personal and not business-related, according to the letter which was seen by Reuters.

The co-founder of Venetus, Chad Fauser, was a former partner at activist fund Trian Partners (Reporting by Michael Fhaherty in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)