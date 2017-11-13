FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's El Aissami complained to creditors about global financial pressure
November 13, 2017 / 8:19 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Venezuela's El Aissami complained to creditors about global financial pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s lead debt negotiator and Vice President Tareck El Aissami complained to creditors on Monday at a short meeting in Caracas about the negative impact of restrictions on the socialist government in the global financial system, participants said.

The U.S. government has imposed financial sanctions on Venezuela, aimed at stopping it from issuing new debt. It has also put El Aissami on a list of alleged drug-traffickers. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
