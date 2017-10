CARACAS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA confirmed on Friday it had begun payment of the principal on its 2020 bonds, saying it had transferred $841.88 million to J.P. Morgan.

Confirming the transfer already reported by Reuters, the company added in a statement that the payment highlighted PDVSA is “fully solvent” despite an “economic war” and recent U.S. sanctions against President Nicolas Maduro’s administration. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)