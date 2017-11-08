Venezuela's PDVSA makes most of 2017N bond payment, sources say

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has transferred most of the funds needed to make the final payment on its 2017N bond that matured last week, three market sources said on Wednesday.

The company has broken up the payment into separate portions, the sources said, asking not to be identified. PDVSA did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The sources said it was not immediately evident when bondholders would receive the funds. (Reporting by Corina Pons in Caracas and Davide Scigliuzzo in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)