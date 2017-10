CARACAS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA has begun the process of making payments on the 2020 bonds due Friday, according to three sources familiar with the operation.

Bonds issued by Venezuela and PDVSA had dropped sharply on Thursday amid concerns that cash-flow problems and regulatory hurdles may leave the company unable to make the major bond payment. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Corina Pons; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)