China says Venezuela can appropriately handle debt
#Energy
November 15, 2017 / 8:35 AM / a day ago

China says Venezuela can appropriately handle debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it believes the Venezuela government and people can appropriately handle their own affairs including the country’s debt.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Venezuela’s cash-strapped government on Tuesday vowed it was making debt payments responsibly, even as two ratings agencies declared partial default on a crippling debt load that has fuelled hunger and disease. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

