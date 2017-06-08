FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Venezuela misses $30 mln interest payment to CAF, enters grace period -sources
#Markets News
June 8, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 2 months ago

Venezuela misses $30 mln interest payment to CAF, enters grace period -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, June 8 (Reuters) - Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment.

The Caracas-based regional lender did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Venezuela's Information Ministry, which handles media inquiries for the Finance Ministry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Corina Pons and Diego Ore, writing by Brian Ellsworth)

