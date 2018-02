(Corrects to 250,000 bpd from 200,000 bpd)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, said on Thursday the country’s oil output was up 250,000 barrels per day at the beginning of 2018.

The socialist leader, who is up for re-election in April, also said that a process of bond renegotiation and restructuring was “impeccable.” (Reporting by Vivian Sequera and Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and Steve Orlofsky)