FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Basic Materials
February 11, 2018 / 8:12 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Venezuela army clashes with illegal miners, 18 reported dead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GUASIPATI, Venezuela, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Soldiers clashed with illegal miners in southern Venezuela on the weekend, killing 18 people in a region notorious for violence and gang rivalries, local media said.

Bolivar state Governor Justo Noguera confirmed a military unit had fought off an attack. “I can’t give numbers because an investigation is under way,” he told reporters.

Local newspaper Correo del Caroni reported that 17 men and one woman died in the incident on Saturday morning.

Clashes over illegal mines are common in the remote, mineral-rich area near the border of Guyana, with at least 17 people killed in a gang feud there in 2016.

That year, President Nicolas Maduro declared the area a strategic priority, naming it the Mining Arc and declaring war on the hundreds of illegal miners from Venezuela and neighboring Brazil who try to make a living there.

Local media said the army captured guns and explosives during Saturday’s operation. (Reporting by William Urdaneta and Carlos Suniaga in El Callao, Venezuela, and Ana Isabel Martinez in Caracas; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.