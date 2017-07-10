FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2017 / 2:26 PM / a month ago

Venezuela PDVSA says it guarantees investor security amid uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, July 10 (Reuters) - Venezuela's PDVSA is guaranteeing "legal security" for all investors and joint venture partners in the country's crisis-hit energy sector, the state oil company said in a statement seen by Reuters.

The statement, which was distributed to its joint venture partners, comes after a prominent government-allied lawyer said a new Congress could rewrite parts of the constitution that allow joint ventures with foreign oil companies, spooking some in the oil industry. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

