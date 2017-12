CARACAS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s powerful former oil czar Rafael Ramirez said on Tuesday he had resigned from his job as U.N. envoy at the request of President Nicolas Maduro, in a growing spat between the political rivals.

“I have been removed for my opinions,” Ramirez said on Twitter, where he posted a four-page letter confirming his resignation on Monday in New York. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Chizu Nomiyama)