UPDATE 1-UK says urgent action needed to stop Venezuela situation getting worse

(Adds quote)

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Urgent action must be taken in Venezuela to stop the situation getting worse, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday, calling on the South American country’s government to respect democracy and human rights.

Some 120 people have been killed during four months of sustained anti-government protests in Venezuela. President Nicolas Maduro has faced international pressure to dismantle a newly created pro-government constituent assembly which has been condemned as a power grab.

“It is a tragedy that so many people have lost their lives in protests in Venezuela. We’re clear that urgent action must be taken to stop the situation getting worse,” May’s spokesman told reporters.

He said Britain had condemned the Maduro government for forcing through a constituent assembly that “clearly does not represent the will of the Venezuelan people”.

“The UK has repeatedly called on the Maduro government to work with the opposition, release political prisoners and show respect for democracy and human rights,” he said. (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge)