EU likely to hit Venezuelan officials with sanctions -diplomats

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - EU governments are set to agree sanctions on seven Venezuelans close to the government of President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, two EU diplomats said, in the bloc’s firmest response yet to the South American nation’s political crisis.

Those likely to be hit with travel bans and asset freezes include the head of the Bolivarian National Guard, the country’s interior minister, the national intelligence director and the president of the supreme court, the diplomats told Reuters.

If agreed by Brussels ambassadors from the 28 EU nations on Thursday, the sanctions would likely be adopted and imposed some time next week, they said. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)