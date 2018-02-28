FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Reuters Investigates
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Health
Energy
February 28, 2018 / 9:43 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

INTERVIEW-Venezuela presidential hopeful Falcon wants Wall St economist on team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Presidential election candidate Henri Falcon said on Wednesday he would like a Wall Street economist, who promotes dollarization to end hyper-inflation in Venezuela, to play a major role in his team if victorious.

Falcon told Reuters that Francisco Rodriguez, a Venezuelan who is chief economist at Torino Capital and is advising him informally, would be the ideal leader of his team to fix the “cancer” of Venezuela’s economic crisis.

The former state governor, who has broken with an opposition boycott to run against Maduro, implied he disagreed with possible U.S. oil sanctions against OPEC member Venezuela, saying he opposed any measures that “end up hurting the poor.” (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Vivian Sequera Editing by Corina Pons and Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.