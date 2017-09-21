U.S. not ruling out possible oil embargo on Venezuela -Haley

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Thursday a range of options remained on the table, including a possible oil embargo, if Venezuela did not move to restore its democratic processes.

“There’s a lot of support in Latin America to see Venezuela start to respect its people and go back to the democracy it’s supposed to be,” she told reporters. “If things don’t improve, all those options are always there,” Haley added, saying specifically that the possibility of an oil embargo remained.

“It’s not off the table, I can tell you that,” she said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)