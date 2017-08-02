FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuelan election turnout figures manipulated by 1 million votes - election company
August 2, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 4 days ago

Venezuelan election turnout figures manipulated by 1 million votes - election company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Turnout figures in Venezuela's Constitutional Assembly election were manipulated by least one million votes, Smartmatic, a company which has worked with Venezuela since 2004 on its voting system, said on Wednesday.

"We know, without any doubt, that the turn out of the recent election for a National Constituent Assembly was manipulated," Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica said at a news briefing in London.

"We estimate the difference between the actual participation and the one announced by authorities is at least one million votes." (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison, editing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by John Stonestreet)

